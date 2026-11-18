Energy company SSE has warned that it may close the Atwick gas storage facility in northern England next summer if the government does not offer support amid weak market conditions. This was reported by The Guardian.

Storage capacity

The facility is located near Hornsea on the East Yorkshire coast. It consists of eight caverns and can store approximately 309 million cubic metres of gas — equivalent to around one and a half days of gas consumption in the United Kingdom.

In a statement to investors, SSE said that existing market mechanisms are providing increasingly less support for the continued operation of the storage facility. The company described such facilities as strategically important for the energy system and said it remains in contact with the government regarding policy measures to support a resilient gas system.

The Atwick storage facility has operated since 1979, and SSE has owned it since September 2002.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Impact of prices on the gas market

Energy companies usually inject gas into storage facilities in summer, when demand and prices are lower, and withdraw it in winter to sell during periods of peak consumption. However, rising gas prices caused by the conflict surrounding Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz have made summer gas stockpiling economically unprofitable.

According to the publication, European countries entered the colder months of the year with the lowest gas stock levels in more than a decade. The United Kingdom already stores less gas than some of its European neighbours and is more dependent on imports of liquefied natural gas.

Earlier, Centrica, the owner of British Gas, also warned that the country’s largest gas storage facility, Rough, could be closed without a long-term financial support agreement with the government. Centrica has scheduled Rough’s closure for April 2027.

Read us on