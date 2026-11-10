The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) has assessed the level of cyber threats to the bloc as substantial. In its State of Cybersecurity in the Union report, the agency said that throughout 2025 and 2026, malicious intrusion activity remained significant, while organizations remained vulnerable to direct attacks and compromises through recently discovered vulnerabilities. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Geopolitical factor

According to ENISA’s assessment, developments in the geopolitical situation continue to affect cyber operations targeting EU member states. Ideologically motivated activity accounted for the largest share of recorded cyber incidents, although such attacks generally had limited impact.

Hacktivist groups accounted for the largest volume of attack reports. They mainly carried out DDoS attacks against public administration bodies, the transport sector, and business services. At the same time, state-linked groups continued cyberespionage campaigns against EU countries, including government bodies, to collect strategic information and potentially steal intellectual property.

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AI in attack tools

ENISA also drew attention to the increasingly widespread use of artificial intelligence by malicious actors. AI technologies are used to create convincing phishing emails, realistic fake videos and audio recordings, automate vulnerability discovery, and develop malware.

Artificial intelligence is also used in voice phishing and online impersonation fraud. Some malicious actors exploit the popularity of generative AI by creating fraudulent websites to distribute malware.

Priorities for protection

To strengthen the EU’s cyber resilience, the agency identified five strategic priorities. These include effective implementation of legislation, comprehensive operational capabilities during crises, enhanced preparedness to protect critical infrastructure, risk management in supply chains and cross-border dependencies, and long-term societal resilience through awareness, skills, and education. ENISA also called for strengthening information sharing and a common situational understanding for a coordinated response to cyber crises.

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