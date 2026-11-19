Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UTHealth Houston, said that the United States has lost its measles elimination status after decades of controlling the infection. As News-Medical reports, elimination does not mean the complete absence of cases: it refers to rare cases whose spread can be contained. According to Troisi, a country loses this status when measles transmission continues for at least 12 months.

Outbreaks in most states

The article notes that in 2026, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported measles outbreaks in 46 states and Washington, DC. Troisi called the current outbreak the largest in the country since 1991 and linked it to insufficient vaccination rates, vaccine misinformation, and a lack of resources in the public health system.

According to the epidemiologist, even with generally sufficient vaccination coverage, clusters of unvaccinated people in schools, religious communities, and other groups can contribute to the spread of the virus. She also noted that cuts to funding for local and state health departments may slow contact tracing, vaccination, and communication during outbreaks.

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Risks of the disease and vaccine protection

According to data cited in the publication, more than 830 people in the United States have been hospitalized with measles over the past two years, and 13 patients have died. Pneumonia and encephalitis were named among the most common reasons for hospitalization. The article also discusses a possible rare long-term consequence of the infection — subacute sclerosing panencephalitis.

Troisi noted that measles can cause so-called immune amnesia: after an infection, the immune system partially loses its ability to recognize pathogens against which it had previously protected the body. According to her, this effect can last from two to five years. Two doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, provide 97% protection against measles. The publication also states that 95% of cases occur among unvaccinated people or those with an unknown vaccination status.

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