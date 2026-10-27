The Mexican Bishops’ Conference has urged state authorities to immediately begin searching for 67-year-old priest Clemente Morales, who disappeared in the northwestern state of Sinaloa. The bishops fear he may have fallen victim to a drug cartel.

Call for an urgent search

As RMF24 reports, in a social media statement, the bishops called on the competent authorities to fulfill their duties and cooperate to locate the priest as soon as possible.

According to eyewitnesses, Morales was last seen in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa state. Kidnappings and killings linked to cartel activity occur regularly in this city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Danger to clergy

The state of Sinaloa is considered one of the centers of the drug war in Latin America. Since the beginning of 2024, more than 2,000 people have been killed in Culiacán as a result of clashes between armed criminal groups and internal conflicts within the Sinaloa cartel.

According to Mexican authorities, 14 Catholic priests have been killed by organized criminal groups over the past seven years. The country’s Catholic Church has previously drawn attention to threats facing clergy, whose representatives support local communities and carry out social work.

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