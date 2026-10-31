Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday received Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman at the Bestepe Presidential Complex in Turkey. During the meeting, Erdogan stressed that any settlement of the Cyprus issue must protect the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots, Cyprus Mail reports.

Talks in Bestepe

According to Turkey’s Presidential Communications Directorate, the sides discussed Turkey’s bilateral relations with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as well as regional issues. Erdogan also said he was pleased with the representation of Turkish Cypriots at the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which took place in Ankara on the same day.

Turkey’s Presidential Communications Directorate said that Erdogan believes a process that does not protect the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots cannot ensure a lasting solution to the Cyprus problem. It also said that Turkey would continue to support the TRNC. Erhurman made no public statements after the meeting.

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Previous statements at the UN General Assembly

The meeting was Erdogan’s first public statement on the Cyprus issue since the UN General Assembly last month. At that time, he called on the international community to recognize the TRNC and establish political, diplomatic, and economic relations with it. He also stated the need to end the isolation of Turkish Cypriots.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides responded by accusing Erdogan of “hypocrisy of the highest order.” He stressed that the UN Security Council had defined the framework for settling the Cyprus issue as a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, and called it the only basis for a comprehensive settlement.

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