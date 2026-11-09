Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of two new oil fields, Gaziler and Çardaklı, in the Gabar area of Şırnak province in the country’s southeast. According to preliminary estimates, their combined potential amounts to 135 million barrels of oil, RMF24 reports.

Production began in October

Erdogan announced the discovery after a meeting of the Turkish government. According to him, production at the two new sites began in October. At the same time, the president clarified that the figure of 135 million barrels refers to the volume of oil contained in the fields. The share of these reserves that can be recovered technically and economically was not specified.

Plans for the Gabar area

Currently, about 84,000 barrels of oil per day are produced from 184 wells in the Gabar area. Turkish authorities plan to increase production by bringing new wells online and developing existing oil fields.

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The Turkish president said that in the second half of 2027, the number of wells in the region should increase to about 230, while daily production should exceed 100,000 barrels. According to Erdogan’s estimate, production at the level of 120,000 barrels per day could bring the Turkish economy the equivalent of about $4.4 billion per year.

Reducing import dependence

In recent years, Turkish authorities have stepped up efforts to increase domestic production of energy resources, seeking to reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

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