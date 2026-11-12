Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday, November 12. The talks took place on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, a Mediterranean city in Turkey, Anadolu Agency reports.

Topics of the talks

The participants in the meeting discussed regional and global issues that formed part of the conversation's agenda. They also addressed bilateral relations between Turkey and Iran, which were a separate topic of the talks between the two presidents.

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Call for diplomacy

During the conversation, Erdogan called for an immediate end to the war between the United States and Iran. In the Turkish president's view, diplomacy should be given the opportunity to usher in a new era of stability.

Erdogan also stated his readiness to continue supporting peace efforts together with the region's “brotherly countries.” He expressed this position during the meeting with Pezeshkian in Antalya. The phrase “brotherly countries” in the report refers to states in the region with which Turkey, according to Erdogan, is ready to support peace efforts.

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