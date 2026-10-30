Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman said at the summit of the Organisation of Turkic States in Ankara, Turkey, that there are no obstacles to close contacts between the organisation’s member countries and Turkish Cypriots. He named science, education, culture, technology and diplomacy as possible areas of cooperation. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

According to Erhürman, Turkish Cypriots have endured “unjust isolation” for many years, limiting their direct contacts with the international community, economic and social development, and integration with the world. He said that participation in international life in culture, sports, science, education and the economy is a human rights issue that should be considered outside political arrangements.

Statements on international events

Erhürman claims that there have been attempts to prevent young people from participating in international sports competitions, obstruct cultural events and limit Turkish Cypriots’ direct contacts with the outside world. In his view, such actions complicate the building of mutual trust and the creation of conditions for a settlement on the island.

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He also said that he had raised with UN Secretary-General António Guterres the issue of initiatives by the Greek Cypriot side aimed at cancelling a children’s football camp organised by FC Barcelona and a music festival in Kyrenia. According to Erhürman, Guterres described these initiatives as not conducive to trust. He also said that the European Commission, in a letter, confirmed the EU objective formulated in 2004 to end the isolation of Turkish Cypriots.

Cooperation proposals

Erhürman proposed developing joint research programmes between universities, academic and cultural exchanges for young people, as well as cooperation in sports. Among other possible areas, he named exhibitions, concerts, performing arts, trade, investment, digital transformation and innovation.

According to him, Turkish Cypriots are ready to serve as an economic, scientific and cultural bridge between the Turkic world and the Eastern Mediterranean. Erhürman added that he would continue working towards a fair and lasting resolution of the Cyprus issue in close consultation with Turkey.

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