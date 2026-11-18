The Council of the EU and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on November 18 that is intended to speed up permitting procedures for projects in renewable energy, electricity grids and energy storage systems. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Modernization of energy infrastructure

The agreement is intended to accelerate the deployment of critical energy infrastructure in the European Union, strengthen the bloc's energy security and modernize electricity grids for the transition to climate neutrality.

The arrangement completes the agreement on the directive on permitting procedures. It is the first part of the European Grids Package, aimed at modernizing and expanding Europe's energy infrastructure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The package is also part of the One Europe, One Market roadmap, which is intended to strengthen European competitiveness and reduce energy prices.

Further approval

Irish Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O’Brien called the agreement an important milestone in the EU's energy agenda. According to him, faster and simplified procedures will contribute to Europe's electrification and the development of infrastructure for clean, affordable, domestically produced energy.

The provisional agreement still needs to be approved by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament. Following a legal-linguistic review, it must be formally adopted by both institutions. Member states will have one and a half years to incorporate the provisions of the directive into national legislation.

Read us on