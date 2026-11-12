The European Union may discuss updating the customs union with Turkey if Ankara is considered an active participant in efforts to resume negotiations and resolve the Cyprus issue. Cyprus Mail reports, citing informed sources.

According to the publication, Brussels is ready to consider changing the current arrangements provided that Turkey actively participates first in resuming substantive talks on Cyprus and then in efforts to resolve the issue.

How the current mechanism works

The customs union between the EU and Turkey has been in force since 1996. Since Turkey is not a member of the European Union, it does not enjoy all the benefits of this mechanism.

In particular, when the EU concludes a trade agreement with a third country, imports from that country into Turkey cannot be subject to customs duties. At the same time, that third country may retain tariffs on Turkish exports.

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Ankara has long sought a revision of the agreement or full membership in the customs union. The 27 EU member states and Monaco currently have full membership.

Statements by the sides

In April, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for improved terms of cooperation with the EU. He also said that Turkey’s relations with the European Union were being “held hostage” by the position of one country. In February, Fidan linked progress on the customs union issue to the lifting of reservations by parties in the EU, including the Greek Cypriot administration.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said in the European Parliament last week that some European countries are clearly interested in updating the customs union with Turkey. At the same time, Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in April that Turkey should “look in the mirror” if it is seeking reasons for the lack of progress in relations with the EU.

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