The European Union is ready for a swift and united response to cyberattacks that disrupted refrigeration systems in hundreds of supermarkets in France. European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the bloc is also working on new cyber sanctions, Anadolu Agency reports.

European Union’s response

According to El Anouni, the EU acknowledged France’s attribution linking the attacks to Iran and expressed full solidarity with the country. He stressed that the European Union would counter malicious cyber activity using all available tools.

Among such mechanisms, the spokesperson named the EU cyber diplomacy toolbox, including sanctions. He recalled that in March, the European Union had already imposed restrictive measures against an Iranian entity under the cyber sanctions regime over activities targeting several member states, including Sweden and France.

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Investigation in France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot previously said that Paris was considering all response options, including steps beyond diplomatic measures and EU sanctions. This concerns the suspected involvement of a unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the cyberattack.

According to French authorities, the attack affected around 700 supermarket sites on the night of October 10-11. The Paris prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the head of the Iranian group Shahid Kaveh, described as a cyber-offensive unit linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Electronic and Cyber Center, his two deputies, and other unidentified individuals. The prosecutor’s office also requested international arrest warrants in the case.

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