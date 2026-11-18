In Brussels, Belgium, EU institutions are preparing to formalize a postponement of rules requiring companies importing oil and gas into the bloc to monitor methane emissions. Oil and gas companies say that due to insufficiently specific instructions, they do not understand how to independently verify their reports and conclude new contracts without legal risks, Politico reports.

The position of the industry and EU countries

The lobbying group IOGP Europe said companies would need at least three years to implement and scale up the necessary infrastructure. EU member states support a one-year postponement but want to be able to extend it if the European Commission does not provide detailed guidance by June next year.

Industry representatives say the uncertainty is forcing them to add provisions to contracts on risk allocation, the possibility of early termination of agreements, or redirecting cargoes outside the EU. According to S&P Global Energy, in January–October 2026, the volume of gas under contracts with a specified delivery point in EU countries was almost half the 2025 figure. At the same time, such deals were more often concluded for shorter terms and with the option of supplying gas outside the bloc.

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Critics do not consider the rules the main obstacle

Some analysts and supporters of regulation dispute that methane rules were the decisive reason for the decline in contract signing. Laurent Ruseckas, a senior analyst at S&P Global Energy, called the regulation a minor factor in decisions on liquefied natural gas supplies made at board level.

The European Commission believes the problem lies more in the lack of political will among member states to implement the requirements than in flaws in the regulation itself. Denmark says it has fully implemented the rules, including providing reporting guidance and introducing fines for importers. Meanwhile, the German state-owned company SEFE concluded agreements this year on liquefied natural gas supplies from Argentina and Canada, including provisions to comply with the regulation's requirements.

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