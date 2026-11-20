The European Union and the United Kingdom discussed three initiatives on trade, emissions trading systems and youth mobility at a summit in Brussels, Belgium. According to Deutsche Welle, DPA, citing diplomats and EU officials, reported that the sides agreed on these initiatives shortly before the summit began.

Three agreements

The sides discussed simplifying food exports from the United Kingdom to the EU by reducing bureaucratic procedures. They also discussed linking the British and European emissions trading systems.

The third initiative provides for a youth experience scheme. It is intended to make it easier for young people from the United Kingdom and EU countries to travel for work and study without the current visa requirements.

Condition on tuition fees

The European Union said that the three agreements would take effect only after a separate agreement is reached to reduce tuition costs for EU students at British universities. This involves setting the same fee level for them as that paid by British students.

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According to DPA, the sides intend to reach an agreement on this issue within six months. A representative of the British government also told AP that the deal had been concluded and that details were to be announced in a joint statement.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, after arriving in Brussels, said that closer partnership with Europe was in the interests of workers, the United Kingdom and the EU. He had previously said that the country should consider various options for its future relationship with the European Union, including the possibility of returning to the bloc.

According to YouGov polling data, since mid-2022, most respondents have believed that the United Kingdom made a mistake by voting to leave the EU. In September, the share of such respondents reached 60%.

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