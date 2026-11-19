The European Union and Jordan signed financing agreements worth a total of €673 million at an investment conference near the Dead Sea. They include a €110 million grant for the country’s economic and social modernization, a €63 million grant for economic resilience, trade and investment, as well as a fifth macro-financial assistance package worth €500 million in concessional loans.

The documents were signed in the presence of Jordan’s King Abdullah II and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. As The National reports, conference participants discussed investment opportunities in transport, renewable energy, water and digital infrastructure.

Infrastructure projects

Von der Leyen called Jordan a smart investment for Europe and noted that cooperation is already delivering results in transport, energy and digital connectivity. She drew attention to the role of the Port of Aqaba as a regional transport hub and a gateway to Iraq and southern Syria. According to her, the port could become one of the important elements of reliable trade routes for the EU.

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The European Union is also to support the extension of the Medusa submarine cable system to Jordan. This should strengthen the country’s digital connectivity with Europe and the Mediterranean and potentially integrate it into a broader data transmission network between Europe, Asia and Africa.

Water and economic reforms

Special attention was given to the project to desalinate and transport water from Aqaba to Amman. It is expected to produce 300 million cubic metres of drinking water annually, while the pipeline will be 438 kilometres long. According to von der Leyen, Team Europe has provided more than €1.6 billion to support the project. An international consortium of private investors and operators is led by the French infrastructure company Meridiam.

Abdullah II called on European and Jordanian businesses to turn investment opportunities into concrete projects. Business representatives at the conference named political stability, geographical location, solar energy potential and infrastructure development among Jordan’s advantages. At the same time, the International Monetary Fund estimated Jordan’s gross public and publicly guaranteed debt at 109% of GDP in the previous year.

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