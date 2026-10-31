EU and Canada agree cooperation on critical minerals — Politico Europe

At the EU-Canada summit in Montreal, the European Investment Bank and Canada signed a framework agreement that opens opportunities for future investments in Canadian critical minerals. The sides also discussed cooperation in defence, supercomputers and energy, Politico Europe reports.

Investments in extraction

The framework agreement does not provide for immediate funding of specific projects. At the same time, it is intended to create conditions for future investments in mineral extraction in Canada and link the supply chains of Canada and the European Union.

This concerns, in particular, lithium, nickel, cobalt and other critical raw materials needed to produce batteries, printed circuit boards and semiconductors. The EU is heavily dependent on China for supplies of such materials.

Canada and the EU also stated their intention to strengthen cooperation in the extraction, production and processing of critical minerals. The final communiqué did not mention specific countries, but Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty told the publication about China’s dominance in the global market for these resources.

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A new partnership format

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney supported European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s proposed definition of the new partnership format as associate membership. According to him, within six months the sides must determine the content, scope and boundaries of this format.

Carney also said that he plans to meet regularly with von der Leyen to assess progress. In March, the College of European Commissioners is to arrive in Canada for a meeting with Canadian counterparts.

Separately, the sides committed to conducting a long-term feasibility study on exporting Canadian liquefied natural gas to Europe via Canada’s east coast or Arctic ports. A significant share of Canada’s oil and gas resources is located in the western province of Alberta.

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