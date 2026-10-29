The European Union and Canada launched the Alliance for the Future during the 21st EU-Canada Summit in Montreal, Canada. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the creation of the new cooperation format, calling it a unique partnership with a close ally of the European Union outside the bloc.

Areas of cooperation

According to Merz, the new initiative is based on shared values and deep trust between the partners amid growing uncertainty in the world. The alliance will cover security and defense, economic growth and employment, sustainable development, as well as people-to-people contacts.

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The German chancellor said that the EU and Canada seek to build a new strategic partnership to protect and strengthen the prosperity and economic security of their citizens. Anadolu Agency reports on the creation of the alliance.

Summit participants

The European Union is represented at the meeting by European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The Canadian side is led by Prime Minister Mark Carney. The summit in Montreal is taking place on Thursday and Friday.

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