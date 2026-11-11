The European Union and Qatar will hold a seminar on defence technologies and artificial intelligence in Doha on 3 December. The event is intended to facilitate contacts between private defence-sector companies from the EU and Qatar, and possibly from other member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

EU Ambassador to Qatar Antonino Maggiore said this in an interview with Euronews. According to him, the EU seeks to strengthen defence cooperation with Qatar and Gulf countries, as security is a shared interest for the parties in the current geopolitical situation.

Cooperation between defence industries

Maggiore named two main goals: to create a platform for contacts between private defence companies and to present the EU's policy on a common defence industry to Qatar and the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

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The EU also wants to build on Qatar's existing defence partnerships with individual European countries, including France, Italy, Spain and Germany. The seminar will give the European Commission an opportunity to present plans for a common European defence industry and discuss possible partnerships with countries outside the EU.

Summit and broader agenda

The EU–Gulf Cooperation Council summit, scheduled for 24 October, was postponed due to tensions in the Gulf region. According to the ambassador, this does not change the parties' intention to strengthen relations.

Maggiore also said that the EU supports Qatar's mediation efforts between the United States and Iran and shares Doha's position on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Among the priorities for next year, he named visa liberalisation for Qatari citizens and negotiations on a strategic partnership agreement.

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