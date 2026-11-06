In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union and the United States plan to resume dialogue on China after a two-year break. The meeting is expected to take place in the first week of December. This was reported by the South China Morning Post, citing several people familiar with the preparations.

Resumption of consultations

According to the publication, the consultation channel between the EU and the United States stalled after Donald Trump returned to the White House. The resumption of contacts is being discussed after Washington approached the EU.

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Format of discussions

Before the pause, the forum was held regularly. It was used to discuss areas in which Brussels and Washington had shared concerns about Beijing.

Brussels plans to resume consultations before the end of the year, despite the deterioration of transatlantic relations during the pause. The expected December meeting is intended to restore a platform for the sides to discuss China-related issues.

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