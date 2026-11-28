In the third quarter of 2026, the European Union's goods trade deficit with countries outside the bloc amounted to €36 billion. The value of imports into the EU reached €730 billion, while exports stood at €694 billion, Cyprus Mail reports, citing Eurostat data.

The deficit persists throughout the year

The third quarter was another period of a negative EU trade balance: a deficit was recorded in every quarter of 2026. Compared with April-June, its overall volume remained virtually unchanged.

The main factor behind the negative balance remained the deficit in trade in energy products, which reached €96.3 billion. The EU also posted a deficit in other manufactured goods of €12 billion and in raw materials of €9.2 billion.

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Export and import dynamics

The surplus in trade in chemicals and related products remained at €50.1 billion. At the same time, the surplus in the machinery and transport equipment category halved compared with the previous three-month period.

Exports of goods from the EU in the third quarter rose by 1.8%, or €12 billion, compared with the previous quarter. Imports over the same period increased by 1.7%, or €11.9 billion. According to the publication, the decline in EU exports that had continued since the second quarter of 2025 stopped in the first quarter of 2026.

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