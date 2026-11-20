In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union may link approval of a package of arrangements with the United Kingdom to a separate agreement on equal treatment of students from EU countries regarding tuition fees at British educational institutions. As Politico Europe reports, the possibility of setting fees for EU students at the level applied to local students is being discussed.

Draft EU Council statement

On the night before November 20, negotiators completed work on arrangements in the areas of agri-food, emissions trading and youth visas, as well as other commitments to closer cooperation that had been discussed for 18 months.

At the same time, a draft statement seen by Politico Europe says that the EU Council will not make a decision on signing agreements on the emissions trading system, sanitary and phytosanitary rules, and youth exchange until negotiations on an additional agreement on equal treatment regarding tuition fees are completed.

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According to an EU diplomat, the statement was planned to be formally approved through a written procedure on the morning of November 20. Another diplomat called this a clear signal that the arrangements are part of one package, but noted a political commitment to resolve the tuition fee issue.

Negotiation timeframe

The summit arrangements themselves contain no legally binding provision that would directly link the agreements on trade and youth exchange to the issue of education fees. However, the separate EU Council statement, according to the outlet, means that the European Union may halt the implementation of these agreements within its own procedures if negotiations are not completed.

An EU representative said that the sides had agreed to settle this issue within six months. He also rejected claims that Brussels is holding the United Kingdom “hostage.”

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