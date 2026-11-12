EU may revive association agreement with Syria — Asharq Al-Awsat

The European Union is considering the possibility of reviving an association agreement with Syria, which the parties initialled in 2008 but never concluded. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, such proposals are contained in a document by the EU’s diplomatic service seen by Reuters. It was prepared for a meeting of EU foreign ministers scheduled for November 16.

The document envisages broader EU engagement in cooperation with Syria on security sector reform, investment and trade. The EU’s diplomatic service noted that the transition process in Syria is ongoing, but accelerated progress is needed in economic recovery, national reconciliation, and the reintegration of internally displaced persons and refugees.

Security cooperation

The EU intends to support the reform of Syria’s security sector. Among the proposed steps is trilateral cooperation with Jordan in training recruits for the Syrian police.

Brussels also wants to strengthen engagement with Damascus in order to limit the influence of Russia, the aggressor state, and other foreign actors in Syria. The EU document states that Moscow’s influence has declined following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, but its military presence and economic leverage still cause concern.

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Russia’s intervention in Syria’s civil war helped Assad remain in power and secured Moscow a strategic presence in the Mediterranean. According to the document, the Kremlin seeks to reach an agreement with the current Syrian authorities to retain access to the naval facility in Tartus and the Khmeimim air base.

Investment and trade

The European Union plans to ask member states for a new mandate to negotiate a revision of the association agreement. Such an agreement could create a framework for free trade, political dialogue and broader cooperation between Brussels and Damascus.

The EU also seeks to return Syria to Euro-Mediterranean cooperation formats and global trade networks, focusing on transport, energy and digital connectivity. The bloc encourages the European Investment Bank to resume engagement with Syria and supports Damascus’s aspiration to become a shareholder in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

An EU-led coordination forum on investment and private-sector engagement is scheduled to take place in Damascus on November 17. It could serve as preparation for a possible EU-Syria investment conference in 2027. The EU has already committed to provide Syria with €620 million in support in 2026–2027 for humanitarian aid and socioeconomic recovery.

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