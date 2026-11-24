European Union countries are leaning toward including British-made electric vehicles in the Made in Europe scheme, intended to protect European carmakers from cheaper Chinese imports. Industry ministers are scheduled to discuss the matter on 3 December in Brussels, Belgium. The Independent reports this, citing EU diplomats.

Conditions for access to support

Under the plan, companies will have to ensure a certain share of European content in their products to qualify for EU subsidies or sell goods to the bloc's governments and institutions. The UK government is seeking to ensure that this requirement also applies to cars assembled in the United Kingdom.

Ireland, which holds the rotating EU presidency, presented member states with an updated proposal on Monday. It provides that the Made in Europe criterion for car assembly would cover all of Europe, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the European Economic Area states — Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

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Conditions for other countries

Other countries, including Japan or South Korea, could potentially also be included for automotive components. According to diplomats, concessions for non-EU states are planned to be granted on the basis of reciprocity, although the exact meaning of this principle has not yet been agreed.

France and Germany proposed last month to link the participation of such countries to alignment with the EU's trade defence measures, including tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The United Kingdom is reluctant to agree to such alignment.

EU countries plan to agree on a common position several days after the 3 December discussion by industry ministers. Government representatives will then hold talks with the European Parliament, which plans to set out its position in mid-December. Negotiations are expected to begin no earlier than January.

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