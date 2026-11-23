In Brussels, Belgium, EU countries and Members of the European Parliament agreed after seven hours of negotiations to postpone by two years the application of rules on monitoring and further reducing methane emissions for oil and gas importers. The requirements, which were due to take effect in January 2027, are now to be introduced in 2029, Politico reports.

Methane is released into the atmosphere, among other things, through leaks from pipelines and wells, as well as at fossil fuel production facilities. According to the outlet, over 20 years, this gas retains up to 86 times more heat than carbon dioxide for the same mass.

Supply arguments

Industry representatives and their allies in Washington convinced some governments and MEPs that applying the rules within the planned timeframe could cause disruptions to energy supplies. In March, the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers presented a Wood Mackenzie study according to which the risk of non-compliance due to the new requirements could affect up to 87% of oil imports and 43% of natural gas imports to the EU.

The European Commission did not agree with this assessment. Its officials believed that the rules were sufficiently clear and that member states had been slow to prepare for their implementation. At the same time, another study by Norwegian consultancy Rystad, funded by the Environmental Defense Fund, concluded that there would be more than enough supplies meeting the requirements.

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Pressure on the European Commission

According to Politico, executives of fossil fuel companies raised the issue of regulation at dozens of meetings with senior officials in Brussels. France's TotalEnergies, in particular, lobbied its position through national ministries. U.S. officials also joined the criticism of the rules: U.S. Ambassador to the EU Andrew Puzder called for postponing them, citing risks to energy security and prices.

During the negotiations, the European Commission initially proposed allowing countries to suspend the application of fines for three years, and later proposed delaying the rules by one year. Some centre-right and far-right MEPs insisted on a three-year postponement. In the end, the parties agreed on a two-year delay.

Håkon Fonseca Nordang, a spokesperson for the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers, welcomed the pause and said the organization was proud of its role. LNG market analyst Seb Kennedy called methane regulation an unlikely constraint on supplies and suggested that in 2029, the discussion about readiness for its launch could be repeated.

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