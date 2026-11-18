The European Union will not discuss with the United Kingdom its long-term relationship with the bloc until the British government decides whether it wants to move toward reversing Brexit. Diplomatic sources told The Guardian.

European capitals also believe that a series of separate summits on “resetting” relations with London is running its course. One diplomat said Brussels primarily expects clarity from Britain regarding its goals. According to him, Prime Minister Andy Burnham needs to secure public support before large-scale negotiations.

Summit in Brussels

The joint statement after Friday’s summit in Brussels is expected to signal further discussions on Britain’s participation in EU energy markets, irregular migration, as well as closer cooperation in defence and security.

At the same time, the sides are still coordinating the text of the agreement. According to a draft document obtained by the publication, they have not reached an agreement on the EU’s demand that Britain align its actions with the bloc’s trade defence measures, including tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, in exchange for inclusion in Made in Europe legislation. London insists on softer wording — an intention to consistently protect supply chains in its markets and prevent potential circumvention of restrictions.

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Plans of the British government

After the summit, Burnham is expected to outline his next steps on Monday and present the idea of a nationwide discussion on a model of closer ties with the EU. According to sources, he may present the full list of possible options — maintaining the current format, a customs union, the single market, or full return to the European Union — together with a 10-year plan in December.

Sources also said that the government is considering holding a year-long national discussion in 2027, with public meetings and citizens’ assemblies, before making a decision ahead of the next election.

After the “reset” package is agreed, it is planned to be implemented through a European Partnership Bill. It will cover agreements on food and agriculture, emissions trading and youth mobility. EU diplomats expect the sides to agree on a quota of about 100,000 people a year to work, travel or study in each other’s territories.

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