In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union has postponed until December 15 a meeting at which Tesla’s application for approval of its driving assistance system across the bloc is to be considered. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a European Commission spokesperson.

Meeting postponed

The meeting of the Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles was initially scheduled for December 1, the Dutch regulator RDW told Reuters. The transport ministry of Belgium’s Flanders region initially said it had been postponed to December 7, but the European Commission clarified that the meeting would take place on December 15.

The committee was expected to potentially vote on Tesla’s system during the December meeting. No vote was held at the two previous meetings after the Netherlands granted the system preliminary approval in April.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conditions for EU approval

Europe-wide approval is an important stage for Tesla in rolling out the technology in Europe. About a dozen countries followed the Netherlands, while Italy became the most populous country where the system began to be deployed.

For approval at the EU level, the decision must be supported by at least 15 of the 27 member states, representing 65% of the bloc’s population combined.

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