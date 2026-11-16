In Brussels, the foreign ministers of all 27 European Union member states supported advancing a proposal for an agreement with Syria. It is intended to open the way for more active trade and closer political ties, The National reports.

Draft agreement from 2008

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the European Union seeks to substantially update relations with Syria. According to her, the bloc could sign the text of an association agreement drafted in 2008 under Bashar al-Assad's rule and then hold negotiations on modernizing it.

Kallas noted that Syria needs investment and a successful transition period. She said the initiative aims to create a framework for trade, political dialogue and closer cooperation between Europe and Syria. According to her, a stable Syria is in Europe's interests.

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Investment and refugee returns

European officials named stability, trade and the return of Syrian refugees to Syria among the priorities. Kallas, who visited Damascus in September, said appropriate conditions are necessary for people to return, and that the country needs significant support for reconstruction after the civil war.

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica is due to visit Damascus this week, where the Syria Partnership Coordination Forum is planned. At the same time, an investment conference is being prepared in Jordan: the country's government plans to present projects worth a total of $15 billion in port infrastructure, roads, railways and logistics centers.

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