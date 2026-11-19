In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union reaffirmed its unwavering support for the International Criminal Court, calling it a fundamental part of the rules-based international order. European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand said this at a briefing, Anadolu Agency reports.

European Union’s position

According to Wigand, the EU supports international justice and the rules-based global order. He noted that the European Union and its member states collectively are the largest financial donor to the UN system and also support the organization’s secretary-general’s reform agenda.

The spokesperson stressed that the ICC is a fundamental part of this order.

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Leaders’ declaration

Wigand’s comments came after a joint peace declaration published by US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president of an aggressor state, following a 90-minute trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China.

In the declaration, the leaders stressed the importance of states’ consent and respect for the immunity of state officials. They also stated that the International Criminal Court should not abuse its jurisdiction.

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