The European Union plans to strengthen security at its eastern borders, including through the creation of a rapid response force, the development of counter-drone capabilities and stricter visa restrictions. European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner stated this at the European Parliament on November 25, Anadolu Agency reports.

Response force and protection against drones

According to Brunner, threats in the form of instrumentalized migration, drones, cyberattacks and sabotage are no longer isolated incidents. More than 600 Frontex officers are already working alongside national border guards along the stretch from Finland to Bulgaria.

The proposed rapid response force could be deployed at the request of EU member states. The European Union also plans to launch a counter-drone centre of excellence soon and hold large-scale counter-drone exercises in the Baltic region.

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Funding and visa restrictions

Brunner said that around €500 million is already available for border surveillance and counter-drone measures. Another €50 million has been announced to accelerate Bulgaria and Romania's establishment of a maritime security centre in the Black Sea.

The EU has also updated recommendations for visa applicants from the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, requiring additional documents. According to Brunner, member states will receive more tools to identify Russian participants in the war against Ukraine and impose restrictions on them. At the beginning of next year, a revision of the EU Visa Code is expected to introduce targeted restrictions for citizens of “hostile third countries.”

According to Brunner, the EU's new Entry/Exit System had registered 250 million entries and exits by November. It stopped nearly 85,000 people with forged or incorrect documents and denied entry to more than 70,000 people identified as security threats.

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