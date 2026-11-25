In Brussels, Belgium, the European Commission presented the Quantum Act, a framework act for the development of quantum technologies in the EU that предусматривает limiting Chinese companies’ access to public procurement in this sector. Tenders for the supply of quantum computers, simulators and medical imaging systems will be open to countries that have joined the World Trade Organization Agreement on Government Procurement. China is not a party to it, the South China Morning Post reports.

Access for the US and restrictions for China

US companies will be able to participate in procurement of equipment for quantum technologies. At the same time, EU officials noted that quantum technologies are important for security, so procurement may be additionally restricted in certain cases for security reasons.

Hong Kong remains a separate party to the WTO Agreement on Government Procurement. However, EU officials said that companies under Chinese control and operating from Hong Kong may also be excluded from tenders on the basis of security provisions.

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Investment and technological autonomy

The Quantum Act is intended to turn European scientific developments into commercial products and services. The document is aimed at supporting EU research and industrial capacity, attracting investment, strengthening supply chains and protecting critical infrastructure from threats related to quantum technologies.

At the same time, Brussels presented a plan for a sovereign technology fund, which is expected to reach €50 billion and attract hundreds of billions of euros more in private investment. The European Commission seeks to reduce the outflow of startups and researchers outside the EU for the scaling and commercialisation of their developments.

According to the European Commission, 32% of the world’s quantum technology companies are located in the EU, compared with 25% in the United States and 5% in China. At the same time, the EU’s share of quantum patents is 6%, while the US accounts for 23% and China for 46%.

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