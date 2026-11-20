In Brussels, Belgium, EU countries and the European Parliament agreed to update sustainability finance disclosure rules. The new conditions could open the way for major oil and gas companies to obtain financing in the transition investment category, Politico reports.

Conditions for the transition category

Under the final agreement reviewed by the publication, companies must direct at least one-fifth of their capital expenditure toward environmentally sustainable activities defined by the EU taxonomy for sustainable investments. These expenditures must increase meaningfully over time, and their volume will be measured annually.

The rules specifically state that the growth in green investments cannot be merely formal or insignificant. The European Commission must review the 20% capital expenditure threshold in five years.

Companies must also prepare a plan to reduce part of their emissions in line with the Paris climate agreement. At the same time, such a plan does not have to cover emissions generated by the use of sold oil and gas, although these account for the largest share of oil and gas companies' emissions.

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Positions of the institutions

The European Commission had previously proposed fully excluding companies linked to fossil fuels from the new transition category. Member states insisted on the possibility of including oil companies with greener targets.

In October, the European Parliament supported a stricter approach: oil and gas companies were proposed to be admitted to the category only on condition that, over three years, they invest more in green projects than in new oil and gas projects. France and Italy, according to the publication, considered this position unacceptable.

Based on capital expenditure for 2025, France's TotalEnergies and Spain's Repsol may meet the new criteria. Aleksandra Palinska, executive director of the non-governmental organization Eurosif, said that the agreed criteria do not make it possible to distinguish companies that are genuinely changing their business model from those making isolated green investments.

On the same day, the EU also agreed to delay methane emissions rules for companies working with fossil fuels by two years.

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