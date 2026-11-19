The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have provisionally agreed to postpone by two years the requirements for importers of crude oil, natural gas and coal regarding methane monitoring, reporting and verification. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

New deadlines for importers

Under the provisional agreement, the requirements are to start applying on January 1, 2029, instead of January 1, 2027. A separate requirement for importers and producers in the EU to report the methane intensity of supplies will also be postponed by two years, until August 5, 2030.

The two-year postponement was a compromise between EU member state governments, which supported a one-year delay, and the European Parliament, which sought a three-year postponement. In October, the European Commission proposed delaying the introduction of the rules by one year due to concerns over energy supplies and fuel prices following disruptions caused by the war in Iran.

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Review of rule implementation

Irish Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O’Brien said the agreement should ensure a pragmatic balance between pressure on the energy market and preserving the EU’s leadership in reducing methane emissions.

The United States, Europe’s largest supplier of liquefied natural gas, and energy industry groups had previously warned that the requirements could jeopardize supplies. The EU regulation, which entered into force in August 2024, is intended to make methane emissions associated with fossil fuels produced in or imported into the bloc more transparent.

The European Commission is to review the implementation of the rules by the beginning of 2028 and subsequently every five years. The provisional agreement still needs formal approval by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament, after which the changes may be published in the Official Journal of the EU and enter into force.

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