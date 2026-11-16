In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union is using tariff and climate mechanisms to protect the European steel industry from cheaper imports from China, while the European Parliament is simultaneously discussing legislation to stimulate demand for “green” steel. This is reported by Tagesschau.

The EU had previously set quotas for duty-free steel imports. Higher tariffs apply to volumes exceeding these quotas. In addition, the European Union has strengthened the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which applies, among other things, to steel.

Industry losses and Chinese subsidies

Dutch Member of the European Parliament Dirk Gotink said that the situation in Europe’s steel industry is “extremely alarming.” According to him, since 2018, Europe has lost more than 30 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity and about 30,000 jobs.

Gotink also claims that Chinese steel companies receive nearly 15 times more subsidies than comparable producers in other regions, including Europe. As Tagesschau notes, China produces more steel than the global market needs, putting pressure on prices and making competition more difficult for European companies.

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Green MEP Anna Cavazzini said that steel imports have declined in recent months. In her view, this has given European producers additional room to operate.

Betting on “green” steel

In Brussels, the Industrial Accelerator Act is being discussed — one of the major legislative projects that provides priority for European companies in public procurement and in the use of taxpayers’ money. It is expected to support producers of “green” steel, which is beneficial for climate protection but has not yet been able to compete on price with cheap Chinese products.

Jens Geier, a Member of the European Parliament from Germany’s Social Democratic Party, stressed that costly investments in direct reduction facilities and the use of “green” hydrogen will make sense only if there is a market for such steel.

Jürgen Kerner, deputy chair of the IG Metall trade union, pointed out that Chinese steel can enter the EU as part of other components. The European Parliament is discussing requirements for melting and casting processes in order to determine the origin of the metal. Kerner also called for ensuring that industry in Europe has access to affordable and predictable energy costs.

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