The European Union has removed wording on the start of negotiations on Canada’s associate membership from the draft joint statement that is planned to be published after the EU–Canada summit in Montreal. Instead, the document proposes defining the format of Canada’s “ever closer association” with the EU without full membership by the 2027 summit, The Guardian reports.

Changed wording

The draft communiqué states that the sides will work on defining the concept of Canada’s ever closer association with the EU. It is intended to reflect cooperation to achieve common goals in the areas of prosperity, economic security and strategic autonomy.

The summit in Montreal is due to take place on Thursday and Friday. According to the publication, the previous version of the statement mentioned Canada as an “associate member” at least twice and envisaged that defining this term would require another year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in September that the EU would consider the possibility of associate membership for Canada. The proposal came as a surprise to many EU member-state capitals and prompted political and legal objections.

Objections from member states

Diplomats raised questions about the practical meaning of a status that has no definition in the current EU treaties. In particular, this concerned Canada’s possible participation in the European Council, legislative bodies or decision-making processes without voting rights.

As The Guardian writes, at a meeting of EU ambassadors on Monday, member states sought a diplomatic way to abandon the term “associate membership.” Germany proposed wording on Canada’s ever closer association with the EU. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the format’s impact on Canadians’ lives was more important than its name, and that the summit should launch further formal negotiations.

Read us on