The European Union proposes introducing Made in Europe rules under which companies would have to use a specified share of components produced in Europe to gain access to EU subsidies or sell products to the bloc’s governments and institutions. The initiative could complicate the United Kingdom’s efforts to combine closer ties with the EU and attracting needed investment from China.

Conditions for companies

As The Japan Times reports, the proposed scheme would set requirements for the share of European components for companies seeking subsidies or wishing to supply goods to government bodies and agencies of the European Union.

The article notes that after leaving the EU, the United Kingdom sought to pursue an independent trade policy and conclude agreements with partners around the world without being obliged to follow policies determined in Brussels.

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A choice for London

Current and former policy advisers to the British government believe that a more complex geopolitical situation and growing protectionism in Europe are forcing London to choose between closer ties with its European neighbors and needed investment from China.

The photograph accompanying the article shows Chery Omoda 5 and Chery Omoda E5 models by Chinese automaker Chery on display at the Stoner Motor Company dealership in Gillingham, United Kingdom.

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