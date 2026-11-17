The European Union has added the Palestinian media channel Gaza Now and its founder, Mustafa Moin Ayash, to its sanctions list over involvement in financing Hamas through the collection of donations, including in cryptocurrency. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Gaza Now is based in Gaza and operates channels on Telegram, Facebook and X. The media channel describes itself as the largest independent media network. The United States and the United Kingdom had previously imposed sanctions on it and Ayash.

Data from the FBI complaint

In a 35-page FBI criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Gaza Now is directly described as a Hamas-affiliated company. The document concerns the case of naturalized U.S. citizen Reda Mazen Rida Sabassi, who is suspected of a scheme to transfer humanitarian donations to Hamas through the charity Ikram – The Arab Charity Foundation Inc.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the FBI, a fundraiser in the United States raised approximately $511,000 for Gaza Now, of which about $126,000 was allegedly transferred to the media channel through intermediaries whom investigators link to Hamas. The complaint also states that Gaza Now collected cryptocurrency and, after Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, offered subscribers ways to avoid having funds intercepted by Israeli authorities.

Gaza Now's position and the sanctions regime

Gaza Now rejected the EU decision, stating that donations are directed toward humanitarian and medical assistance and that confirmation of their distribution is available on the channel. The media channel also insists on its independence and called on the Council of the EU to review the decision.

The EU's special sanctions mechanism concerning individuals and entities that support, facilitate or enable violent actions by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad has been in force since January 19, 2024. The sanctions provide for asset freezes, a ban on EU citizens and companies providing funds to sanctioned individuals and organizations, and, for individuals, a ban on entry into or transit through EU countries. Following the new decision, 22 individuals and four entities are subject to sanctions under this regime.

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