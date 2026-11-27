In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union and Indonesia signed a trade agreement after ten years of negotiations. Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in an interview with Euronews that the deal could increase trade between the sides by 50% within three years.

According to the European Council, trade in goods between the EU and Indonesia amounted to €28.9 billion last year. Hartarto said the 50% growth target had been discussed with EU partners and business representatives from both sides. He described the EU and Indonesian economies as complementary, as they produce different goods and can meet each other’s needs.

Negotiations with the United States

Asked whether President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs had contributed to the conclusion of the negotiations, Hartarto replied that Jakarta’s parallel tariff talks with Washington had had an impact. In July 2025, the EU and Indonesia reached a political agreement — two days before Trump announced a deal establishing a 19% US tariff on Indonesian goods.

According to Euronews, Washington also proposed new tariffs on certain goods from 14 partner countries, including the EU and Indonesia. The minister believes that negotiations with the United States influenced the closer ties between Brussels and Jakarta during the conclusion of the trade agreement.

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Timeline for implementing the agreement

From January 1, Indonesia will leave the EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences, under which developing countries benefit from reduced tariffs. Until the new agreement is applied, Indonesian exports that benefited from such preferences will be subject to standard EU tariffs.

Hartarto expressed confidence that the agreement could be implemented on time. At the same time, the European Parliament noted that the final timetable has not yet been agreed: lawmakers can only approve or reject the document without amendments. The European Commission expects the agreement to begin being provisionally applied in early 2027 after internal procedures are completed by both sides.

Separately, Indonesian exporters are preparing for EU anti-deforestation rules. From December 30, large and medium-sized companies must confirm that palm oil, coffee, cocoa, rubber and other goods they sell in the EU were not produced on land cleared after 2020.

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