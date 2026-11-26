The European Union and Indonesia signed a trade agreement in Brussels, Belgium, providing for the gradual elimination of tariffs on more than 98% of product categories over 15 years. The arrangement covers almost the entire value of bilateral trade and connects markets with a combined population of around 730 million people, Deutsche Welle reports.

Critical raw materials and investment

For the EU, the agreement is part of a course toward diversifying trade ties, reducing strategic dependence on China and expanding access to critical raw materials. Indonesian nickel, needed for the production of batteries and electric vehicles, is of particular importance.

The agreement also opens opportunities for European investment in Indonesia's strategic industries, including the production of electric vehicles, electronics and pharmaceuticals. At the same time, Jakarta seeks not to limit itself to exporting raw materials, but to develop their domestic processing and retain a larger share of added value within the country.

Export opportunities and EU requirements

Yose Rizal Damuri, an economist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that, according to his institution's assessment, Indonesian exports could increase by approximately 60% in the coming years. Potential beneficiaries include manufacturers of textiles, clothing, footwear and furniture, as well as exporters of other goods and industrial products.

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However, access to the European market does not in itself guarantee an increase in supplies. Indonesian enterprises need to expand their production capacity and make better use of the agreement's terms, while authorities need to improve the business climate. Producers will also have to meet European requirements on product traceability, compliance with environmental standards and labor rights.

Environmental risks

Growing trade and investment may increase the environmental burden, particularly through nickel mining and processing, palm oil production and industrial emissions. A separate challenge for small producers is the EU Regulation on preventing deforestation: they may lack financial and technical resources, as well as documentation to confirm compliance with the requirements.

The agreement contains a separate chapter on trade and sustainable development, covering climate, biodiversity conservation, sustainable forest management and labor rights. Experts cited by Deutsche Welle emphasize that the outcome will depend on the implementation of these commitments, oversight of them, and the participation of civil society organizations and local communities.

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