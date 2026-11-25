The European Union said on Wednesday that it strongly rejects the grounds for the United States' proposed new tariffs on European exports. The EU also expects Washington to adhere to the agreement the sides reached last year, France 24 reports.

US proposal

According to the outlet, the United States published a proposal to introduce tariffs for 14 economies. The EU and China were named among them. The proposed duties concern EU exports to the United States. This is a proposal, not restrictions that have already been introduced.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into production

The US proposal came after an investigation that lasted several months and concerned claims of overproduction. The EU disagreed with the justification for these tariffs and referred to last year's agreement with Washington.

The France 24 report is dated November 25, 2026. The report from Brussels was prepared by correspondent Dave Keating; the video is 4 minutes and 43 seconds long.

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