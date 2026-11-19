The European Parliament and EU member states have agreed to postpone by two years the introduction of reporting rules on the methane intensity of fossil fuels supplied to the European Union market. OilPrice reports.

Rules are due to take effect in 2029

According to the outlet, the regulation is set to take effect in 2029. From then on, suppliers and buyers will have to report on the methane intensity of fossil fuels they supply to the EU market.

The European Parliament explained the postponement by energy supply disruptions and high prices amid the conflict in the Middle East. The parliament’s statement said that importers had warned of a risk of shortages of fuel volumes that would meet the new requirements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suppliers’ objections

The United States and Qatar had previously warned that the new rules could complicate oil and gas imports to the EU. In a joint letter in June, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and his Qatari counterpart Saad al-Kaabi said they saw no viable way to comply with the regulatory requirements.

They also noted that exporters and importers do not want to enter into contracts that would knowingly violate EU legislation. According to OilPrice, the European Union formally adopted the regulation two years ago to reduce methane emissions both within the bloc and in fossil fuel supplier countries.

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