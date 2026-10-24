The European Union has called on the Israeli government to withdraw a tender for the construction of more than 1,200 homes as part of the E1 project in the West Bank. As Anadolu Agency reports, the EU believes that implementing the project will undermine the prospects for a two-state settlement.

European Commission’s position

European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said at a daily briefing that the E1 project would split the West Bank into two parts and isolate East Jerusalem. According to him, this would further weaken the viability of a future Palestinian state.

El Anouni noted that the EU considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including in the E1 area, illegal under international law. Brussels also called for the E1 project and settlement expansion to be halted and for those involved in violence in the region to be held accountable.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Situation in the West Bank

The European Commission spokesperson said that the project is being implemented amid growing instability in the West Bank and record levels of settler violence. He also reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to a settlement based on the UN Security Council resolution on two states — Israel and Palestine — which should coexist peacefully within recognized borders.

Separately, El Anouni said that the EU condemns all acts of terrorism and violence against civilians. The Israeli military reported that two of its soldiers were killed and three others were seriously wounded as a result of a shooting in Hebron. After the incident, the military announced a complete closure of Hebron and several surrounding localities.

Read us on