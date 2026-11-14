The European Union has called on Israel to open all border crossings into the Gaza Strip and provide humanitarian organizations with immediate and unhindered access to deliver aid to the population following devastating flooding. This was reported by Al Jazeera, citing a statement released by the office of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas.

Access for humanitarian organizations

The EU stated that Israel must ensure the work of the UN, its agencies, humanitarian and non-governmental organizations in Gaza. The bloc also stressed the need to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The statement noted that civilians, civilian infrastructure, medical personnel and medical facilities must be protected. The EU described the recent airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza as deeply alarming.

Strikes and consequences of heavy rains

On Thursday, at least six Palestinians, including a surgeon, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Complex, while dozens more were injured. On Saturday, an Israeli drone attacked two Palestinians walking down a street in Jabalia, on the northern outskirts of Gaza City, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Hospital, said. Both were taken to that hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

An American field hospital also reported several injured people without specifying their number. The Israeli military said it had struck two Hamas fighters in the area.

According to UNICEF, heavy rains in recent days have directly affected at least 106,000 people in Gaza: thousands of tents for displaced Palestinians were flooded, while toilets in camps overflowed. Gaza's media office reported that more than 700 kilometers of the sewage network had been destroyed.

The EU also reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, called for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and for sustained large-scale distribution of humanitarian aid and support for early recovery.

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