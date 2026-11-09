In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union called on Israel to ensure full humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, where heavy rains and cold weather are worsening conditions for displaced people. European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said this during a briefing, Anadolu Agency reported.

Restrictions at crossings

According to Hrncirova, the EU has repeatedly called on the Israeli government at all levels to allow full humanitarian access to the territory. She noted that not all crossings are open for humanitarian aid, and the restrictions are worsening an already critical situation.

The European Commission spokesperson stressed that families living in tents are particularly vulnerable during flooding. According to her, cold weather and floods may increase the risks of disease and the spread of pests.

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Needs of displaced people

According to Hrncirova, most of Gaza's population needs shelter and non-food assistance, while around 60% of people requiring support are in critical conditions. Since the start of the crisis in October 2023, the EU has allocated nearly €700 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The Gaza Strip has been affected by a low-pressure system accompanied by cold air and heavy precipitation. Thousands of displaced Palestinians remain in worn-out tents without heating and adequate protection from rain and cold. According to Palestinian health authorities, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured as a result of Israel's war in Gaza since October 2023.

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