Euro 7 standards will enter into force in the European Union on November 29, for the first time covering not only exhaust emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles but also particles from braking systems and tyre wear. The new requirements will also apply to electric vehicles, Autocar reports.

Limits for brake dust

The regulation sets limits on emissions of brake particles up to 10 microns in size — PM10. For electric vehicles, the permissible level will be 3 mg per kilometre, while for internal combustion engine vehicles it will be 7 mg per kilometre.

The stricter standard for electric cars is linked to the use of regenerative braking. It reduces the use of conventional friction brakes and, accordingly, the amount of dust generated when brake pads interact with steel discs.

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Requirements for batteries and spare parts

For electric vehicles, Euro 7 also provides for battery durability requirements. They must retain at least 80% of their initial capacity during the first five years or up to 100,000 km of mileage, whichever comes first. From five to eight years of operation or up to 160,000 km of mileage, this figure must be at least 72%, also depending on whichever comes first.

Currently, the rules apply to new vehicles and original components, but spare-parts manufacturers are already adapting their products to these criteria. ZF Aftermarket, under the TRW brand, has developed DTEC technology with reduced dust generation for brake discs and pads. The company notes that a significant share of dust comes from the steel disc, so one way to reduce emissions is to strengthen its surface.

To test the interaction of brake-system components, ZF uses the DustIN test bench under the testing regimes used in developing the Euro 7 standards.

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