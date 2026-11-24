The European Union has announced limits on the number of hybrid cars that may be imported into the bloc from China. The quota will amount to approximately 15% above the previous year's import volume and will take effect on December 1, Deutsche Welle reports.

Reasons for the restrictions

The European Commission said the restrictions are necessary to protect EU industry following a sharp increase in imports of such vehicles. According to its data, an investigation showed a significant rise in hybrid car imports into the EU since 2023.

The European Commission linked this surge to growing excess production capacity worldwide, as well as tighter trade restrictions in other major markets. In particular, this concerns a range of tariffs introduced in the United States under Donald Trump's administration.

Which vehicles are covered by the quota

The restrictions will apply to full hybrids, plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids. The new mechanism was agreed in October by European Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefčovič and China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao. China called on the EU to adhere to what Beijing considers a balanced agreement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Although the mechanism was developed amid growing supplies from China, separate quotas will apply to all countries whose share exceeded 2% of total EU imports in 2025. A residual limit will apply to other importers.

Situation on the European market

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, registrations of new electric vehicles in the EU rose by 61.4% year-on-year in October. Hybrid cars accounted for about one-third of all new registrations, while the share of plug-in hybrids reached approximately 10%.

Consulting firm EY reported that sales by Chinese manufacturers in the EU increased by 73.4%, while their market share reached a record 13.1%. At the same time, sales by German carmakers in the EU fell by 5.7% in October, and their market share declined from 41.5% to 38.2%.

Read us on