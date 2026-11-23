The European Union on Monday added Rinaldo Nazzaro, the founder and leader of the neo-Nazi far-right organization The Base, to its sanctions list concerning individuals and groups involved in terrorism. Anadolu Agency reports.

Restrictions on Nazzaro

Nazzaro is also known by the aliases Norman Spear and Roman Wolf. The decision to add him to the list was made by the Council of the EU.

The sanctions provide for a ban on travel to the European Union and the freezing of Nazzaro's assets. It is also prohibited to provide him, directly or indirectly, with funds or economic resources.

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EU sanctions list

The Base has been subject to EU restrictive measures since 2024 due to its involvement in terrorist acts, the Council of the EU said.

Following Nazzaro's addition, the EU terrorism sanctions list includes 14 individuals and 23 groups and organizations.

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