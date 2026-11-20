In Antalya, Turkey, the European Union warned that the current draft decision of the UN climate conference COP31 could turn the talks into a “fossil fuel summit.” This is stated in a letter seen by Politico Europe.

The European Union’s position

European Commissioner for Climate Wopke Hoekstra and Irish Climate Minister Darragh O'Brien wrote the letter on behalf of the 27 EU member states. They stated that the European Union cannot join a consensus on a package that would represent a significant step backwards for global climate policy.

The authors of the letter said that the current COP31 draft decision contains no mention of fossil fuels, which they called the main driver of climate change. In their view, the document could be perceived as a retreat from previous commitments and as disproportionately taking into account the interests of continued fossil fuel production and consumption.

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The dispute over CCUS

The draft document calls on countries to expand the use of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies, known as CCUS, to achieve the stated target. It also envisages increasing electricity’s share of global energy consumption to 35% by 2035, including electricity generated from fossil fuels.

France, the EU’s second-largest economy, sharply criticized the inclusion of targets for CCUS. France’s Minister for Ecological Transition Monique Barbut told journalists that the country strongly opposes any numerical indicators, targets or quantitative commitments on carbon capture.

The letter is dated November 19 and addressed to Australia and Turkey, which are jointly chairing this year’s global climate talks. The EU stressed that it prefers an ambitious outcome of the negotiations, but is not ready to agree to a deal at any price.

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