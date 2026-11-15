EU to gather clean energy investors in Jordan — The National

The European Union will hold an investor conference in Jordan next week, hoping to attract European companies to renewable energy projects and job creation. European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica said that 60, 70, or even more European companies had expressed interest in investing in the country, The National reports.

According to Šuica, Brussels considers Jordan to be the most stable country in the region. The EU seeks to support job creation and the development of professional skills for young people, as well as gain access to cheaper renewable energy than in Europe.

Investments in clean energy

Last month, the European Commission launched an investment platform backed by EU guarantees worth €4.5 billion. It is intended to mobilize large-scale investment in renewable energy and clean technologies in the Mediterranean.

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The platform is part of the T-Med initiative, which is already working on energy projects in Egypt and Tunisia. These include a 100 MW solar power plant in Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, scheduled to launch in the second half of 2027. Šuica also mentioned a “green” ammonia production plant in Ain Sokhna, Egypt, whose products are exported to the EU market.

Assistance to Syria

After visiting Syria, Šuica will travel to Jordan. In Damascus, she will co-chair the Syria Partnership Coordination Forum together with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani. The EU has already committed €620 million to support Syria in 2026–2027.

According to the European commissioner, the talks in Damascus will concern attracting investment, restoring state institutions, and conditions for the return of Syrians who left abroad. She noted that the Syrian authorities need technical assistance, including to restore the operation of the central bank.

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