Slovak cybersecurity company ESET said that servers of a Romanian government institution were compromised in December 2025. The malware selected emails related to NATO and the European Union and created copies of them for later retrieval by the attackers.

Defense News reported the attack. ESET linked the Cereal toolset to the Turla hacking group with high confidence. Researchers noted that Turla is generally considered to be linked to the FSB of the aggressor state Russia.

Selecting emails with attachments

One component of the suite, CerealBox, targeted messages containing institutional addresses of NATO and the EU. Using predefined filters, it selected emails with attachments in Word or PDF formats, then compressed and encrypted their copies for later retrieval by the attackers.

According to ESET, Microsoft Exchange servers in Romania were compromised on December 23, 2025. About a month earlier, the company first detected similar malicious code on a server of a government institution in Kazakhstan.

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Hidden activity on Exchange servers

ESET described Cereal as a previously undocumented modular .NET malware toolkit for Microsoft Exchange servers. It could receive commands, execute them in memory, explore the structure of the compromised organization, and collect selected emails.

Researchers said Cereal's distinctive feature was the combination of new methods requiring deep knowledge of Exchange's internal architecture with atypical ways of executing .NET code. Instead of the usual communication with an external command server, the tools used the target organization's own servers as infrastructure, which was intended to help conceal prolonged espionage activity.

The company also recorded a spike in activity in Kazakhstan on January 15, 2026 — the day after Old New Year, an unofficial holiday celebrated in Russia and some neighboring countries.

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