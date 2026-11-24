The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, has ruled that states may, under certain conditions, refuse migrants entry at the border with Belarus. This is possible if a state uses migrants as a means of pressure and the individuals do not belong to particularly vulnerable categories, Tagesschau reports.

The court included children, sick people, persons with disabilities, and those facing a danger to their lives or severe ill-treatment among people requiring special protection.

Three cases of pushbacks

The ECHR examined three cases involving so-called pushbacks at the borders with Belarus in 2021 and 2022. According to the outlet, Belarus deliberately brought refugees to the border at the time to exert pressure on the European Union.

Poland refused entry to a group of Afghan nationals, Latvia to Iraqi Kurds, including families with children, and Lithuania to a group of Cuban nationals. The applicants stated that they had been forcibly prevented from crossing the EU border without their asylum applications being examined.

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The principle of non-refoulement prohibits states from returning people to places where they face human rights violations. Court President Mattias Guyomar stated that, given the geopolitical context, return to Belarus did not constitute an automatic violation of the applicants’ rights.

Assessment of vulnerability

The court stressed that states must assess in every case whether a person is particularly vulnerable. In the cases of Afghan nationals and Iraqi Kurds, the ECHR found such vulnerability. Cuban nationals were not deemed particularly vulnerable.

At the same time, the chamber of the court criticized the applicants’ detention for approximately six months. The states must pay compensation to certain applicants, and the court’s rulings are final.

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