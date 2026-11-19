The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has ruled that mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for certain professional groups in France did not violate human rights. This concerns workers who could be suspended from work due to the absence of vaccination.

As Tagesschau reports, a French firefighter and two employees of French hospitals applied to the ECHR. They were suspended from work because they had not been vaccinated and received no salary during the suspension.

ECHR conclusion

The court concluded that the vaccination requirement for specified professional groups and the possibility of barring them from work did not contradict human rights. The ECHR noted that states have a wide margin of choice in selecting measures to combat the pandemic and protect particularly vulnerable population groups.

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In Germany, the Federal Constitutional Court also dismissed a constitutional complaint in 2022 against mandatory vaccination for employees of certain institutions. At the time, it found that the legislature has broad discretion in choosing ways to protect vulnerable people from COVID-19.

Judge’s dissenting opinion

The ECHR ruling was not unanimous. Swiss judge Andreas Zünd published a dissenting opinion in which he pointed to violations of workers’ rights. In his view, a ban on working without salary payments was a very severe measure and, in individual cases, could deprive people of their means of subsistence.

Zünd believed that the authorities could have considered less restrictive measures: special protective equipment, fewer contacts with vulnerable people, or compensatory payments instead of salary. His position was not supported by six other judges.

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